Cavs Advance to Conference Semis; Impact On Potential Nets Target?
As the Cleveland Cavaliers prepare to face the Boston Celtics in Round 2 of the NBA Playoffs, rumors swirl about a potential link between the Brooklyn Nets and five-time All-Star Donovan Mitchell.
With the downfall of the Phoenix Suns happening far sooner than expected, the four first-round picks Brooklyn acquired in last year’s Kevin Durant swap have increased exponentially in value. At this point in the Nets’ rebuild, the timeline of their core pieces suggest a swing for a superstar rather than continuing to tear down the roster for future assets.
Enter Mitchell.
The New York native would be exactly what Brooklyn needs in hopes of returning to postseason action. After reports surfaced that Mitchell was disgruntled by Cleveland’s lack of success since his arrival, questions surrounded the 2023 All-NBA second teamer’s future with the Cavs. He is eligible to sign a four-year extension worth up to nearly $200 million this summer.
This is where things get tricky for Brooklyn. The reports suggested Mitchell wanted out due to lack of team success, “barring a run to the NBA finals.” While there is much basketball left to be played before a champion is crowned, Cleveland passed the first test. They triumphed over the inexperienced Orlando Magic in seven games, and earned a date with this year’s powerhouse, the Celtics.
Should Cleveland upset Boston, Nets fans will have a cause for concern, increasing Mitchell’s likelihood of staying put.
If Boston dispatches the Cavs, say in a gentleman's sweep, it would be very hard to picture Mitchell wanting to stick it out in Cleveland, paving way for a potential blockbuster move in Brooklyn.
Game 1 between the Cavaliers and Celtics is slated for 7 p.m. EST on May 7.
