David Blatt: New Brooklyn Nets HC Has 'Great Future' Ahead of Him
After Jordi Fernandez was voted the NBA's best assistant coach in October of 2023, it became apparent that he would eventually make a great head coach. That idea came to fruition in April of this year when he was named the Brooklyn Nets' lead man, sparking optimism for the future of the franchise.
As his first season at the helm rapidly approaches, Fernandez is now receiving praise from former Cleveland Cavaliers head coach David Blatt.
"I really predict a great [NBA] future for him. He stepped into a situation that allows him to develop and grow the program,” Blatt said in an interview with Donatas Urbonas of BasketNews.com. “The expectations for that organization will focus on those two aspects initially.”
Fernandez has built a reputation as a player development guru, something very apparent during his time as Mike Brown's assistant in Sacramento. Despite posting a worse record last season, Sacramento earned the three seed in a crowded Western Conference back in 2022-23. With Fernandez's help, De'Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis' true potentials were realized.
“I don’t think he needs to be a playoff team in his first or second year, but he must help the team develop, create an identity, and grow patiently, purposefully, and consistently," Blatt continued. "I believe he’s very much built for that.”
Through countless attempts at building "superteams," Brooklyn has never had a true identity. With Fernandez now in place, the organization's philosophy will resemble nothing of the old Nets. This new era will focus on developing in-house talent and creating a real culture.
While Blatt's opinion may not mean much to some, it's still encouraging to Nets fans that Fernandez is spoken of so highly.
