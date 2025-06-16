Desmond Bane Traded to the Magic: How This Affects the Brooklyn Nets
The NBA trade season is officially upon us, and it started with a bang. While the hype has been surrounding Kevin Durant and the Phoenix Suns for the past few weeks, the Memphis Grizzlies have swooped in with a major Sunday deal with the Orlando Magic.
According to ESPN's Shams Charania, the Grizzlies are sending Desmond Bane to the Magic in exchange for Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Cole Anthony, four unprotected first-round picks, and a pick swap. The unprotected picks include the No. 16 selection in the 2025 NBA Draft, 2026, 2028, and 2030, while the pick swap is for 2029.
The immediate reaction from many fans was the haul Orlando gave to acquire Bane. The 26-year-old averaged 19.2 points, 6.1 rebounds, and 5.3 assists this past season as the Grizzlies snuck into the playoffs, only to get swept in the first round.
Bane is certainly a valuable player, and his age only emphasizes how much more he can grow. However, the Magic trading for a 3&D veteran of his caliber can only remind fans of the New York Knicks sending a boatload of picks to the Brooklyn Nets for Mikal Bridges.
While the package on the surface looks like an overpay, Orlando made this move strategically. The team plays in a weak Eastern Conference, many forget that the Magic made the playoffs with Paolo Banchero out for about half of the regular season.
Orlando fixing their offensive issues and adding Bane to a fully healthy team makes the team a legitimate contender for a top-four seed. It's a steep investment, but it could pay dividends.
As for the Grizzlies, they have even more freedom this offseason after taking back so many first-round picks. Ja Morant and Jaren Jackson Jr. are eligible for contract extensions; however, Memphis already has pieces to rebuild if the organization entertains offers for either.
So, how does this affect the Brooklyn Nets?
The trade itself doesn't directly impact the organization; however, the Nets can use this specific deal as leverage, since they're likely to move on from Cam Johnson this offseason.
Johnson, who averaged 18.8 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 3.4 assists on 47.5% shooting from the field and 39% from three, is not quite on Bane's level, but can certainly be an elite contributor to a playoff team. This warrants Brooklyn potentially getting a similar package in return for the 29-year-old.
The Bane trade proves that the Nets can get back multiple first-round picks in return for Johnson. The Grizzlies' return package may have just inflated the trade market, where even non-All-Stars can be moved for high prices. Johnson's high efficiency and ability to produce in a limited role only help Brooklyn's case.
As the NBA Draft and free agency approach, keep an eye on the Nets and Johnson as trade season kicks off. Brooklyn can get a lucrative return for the veteran, especially after many teams came calling back before the February trade deadline.
