Brooklyn Nets, Memphis Grizzlies Undermanned for Today's Game

The Brooklyn Nets will take on the Memphis Grizzlies this afternoon, looking to get back into the win column after a skid.

After a 1-11 start, it seemed the Nets were destined to earn a top pick at the 2026 NBA Draft, employing a few too many youngsters to make a splash in the East.

But those young players have shown real improvement, of late, and in tandem with Michael Porter Jr.'s emergence as a star, it's led to some wins in Brooklyn. The Nets saw a 7-3 stretch from Dec. 1 to Dec. 27, beating the likes of Chicag, Milwaukee, Toronto, Minnesota and more. No. 8 pick Egor Demin showed real improvement in that stretch, and one of the team's top scorers in Cam Thomas was able to make his return.

They've fallen back to old habits recently, going 1-5 in their last six games, and today's injury report won't help their chances at getting a win versus Memphis.

Here are the injury reports for both the Nets and Grizzlies ahead of today’s matchup:

Brooklyn Nets injuries:

Tyson Etienne — Out: G League

Haywood Highsmith — Out: Right knee surgery recovery

Chaney Johnson — Out: G League

EJ Liddell — Out: G League

Michael Porter Jr. — Out: Rest

Drake Powell — Out: Left knee management

Bene Saraf — Out: G League

Ziaire Williams — Out: Illness

Memphis Grizzlies injuries:

Brandon Clarke — Out: Right calf strain

Zach Edey — Out: Left ankle stress reaction

Ty Jerome — Out: Right calf strain

John Konchar — Questionable: Left thumb UCL recovery

Ja Morant — Out: right calf contusion

Scotty Pippen Jr. — Out: Left great toe recovery

The Nets will be without numerous players, including forward Michael Porter Jr, who is out due to rest. Additionally, they’ll miss rookies in Drake Powell and Ben Saraf, as well as rotational-level players in Ziaire Williams and Haywood Highsmith, who has yet to make his Nets’ debut.

The Grizzlies have been among the more injured teams this season, seeing several players out themselves.

They’ll be without star Ja Morant, who is freshly amid trade rumors, due to a right calf contusion.

They’ll also miss Zach Edey, Ty Jerome, Brandon Clarke and Scotty Pippen Jr., all of which are difference makes for Memphis. John Konchar is the only player with a questionable designation, due to a left thumb injury.

The Nets and Grizzlies tip off this afternoon at 2:30 p.m. CT from FedEx Forum in Memphis, TN.