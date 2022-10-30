Injury Report: Brooklyn Nets vs. Indiana Pacers

The Brooklyn Nets have listed Seth Curry (left ankle - injury management) as questionable against the Pacers Monday night.

Curry, who made his season debut against Indiana Saturday night at Barclays Center, made a minimal impact off the bench. In his 18-minute showing, the guard went 0-of-5 from 3-point range, concluding his season debut with 0 points, six assists, and two boards.

The Nets have taken a cautious approach to getting Curry back on the hardwood. Brooklyn rested Joe Harris (left ankle - injury management) in the loss against the Dallas Mavericks with Nets head coach, Steve Nash stating the move was precautious due to the wing coming off two ankle surgeries and the game being the second game of a back-to-back. That ideology is identical to Curry, who is coming off his own off-season ankle surgery. It’s not likely Curry will play in both games of the upcoming back-to-back - Pacers and Chicago Bulls.

The guard entered the season healthy but not cleared. After stringing together pairs of practices - one of which was with the Nets G League affiliate, the Long Island Nets - he was cleared for Saturday’s loss.

There is no new update on TJ Warren (left foot - injury recovery). Warren will likely be out for Brooklyn for some time and is slated to have his left foot re-evaluated in November.

The wing disclosed that he’s doing everything he could to get cleared but declined to provide specifics last Saturday.

To no surprise, each member of Brooklyn’s ‘Big 3’ - Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, and Ben Simmons - are available Monday night.

Related Articles

Steve Nash Demands ‘Bigger Commitment’ Out Of Dysfunctional Nets