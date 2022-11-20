Kevin Durant Clarifies Controversial Quote About Nets Teammates

Kevin Durant accidentally made waves in an interview with Chris Haynes, when a statement about his Nets teammates went viral. He's finally cleared up any misunderstandings about the statement and wants people to know it came from a positive place.

For those who haven't seen the original quote with Chris Haynes:

“Look at our starting lineup," Durant said. "Edmond Sumner, Royce O’Neale, Joe Harris, [Nic] Claxton and me. It’s not disrespect, but what are you expecting from that group?" Durant asked of B/R. “You expect us to win because I’m out there. So if you’re watching from that lens, you’re expecting us to play well because No. 7 is out there."

Durant clarified the statement on Boardroom's The ETCs, stating that he wanted to protect his teammates from expectations.

"Maybe I should have explained myself a little bit better to Chris Haynes, but it wasn't like this," Durant said. "I was trying to protect my teammates from the expectations from everybody else. Like, relax a little bit, let us work this out until everything gets right... I definitely could have worded it better. I won't put that on anybody but myself."



If there's one player in the NBA who is highly misunderstood, it's Kevin Durant. Much of what he says comes from a place of positivity, but it ultimately unfortunately comes off differently. It's great to see him clarify his statements and try bring his teammates closer together.

