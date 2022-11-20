Skip to main content

Kevin Durant Clarifies Controversial Quote About Nets Teammates

Kevin Durant cleared up the air with his controversial statement.

Kevin Durant accidentally made waves in an interview with Chris Haynes, when a statement about his Nets teammates went viral. He's finally cleared up any misunderstandings about the statement and wants people to know it came from a positive place.

For those who haven't seen the original quote with Chris Haynes:

“Look at our starting lineup," Durant said. "Edmond Sumner, Royce O’Neale, Joe Harris, [Nic] Claxton and me. It’s not disrespect, but what are you expecting from that group?" Durant asked of B/R. “You expect us to win because I’m out there. So if you’re watching from that lens, you’re expecting us to play well because No. 7 is out there."

Durant clarified the statement on Boardroom's The ETCs, stating that he wanted to protect his teammates from expectations.

"Maybe I should have explained myself a little bit better to Chris Haynes, but it wasn't like this," Durant said. "I was trying to protect my teammates from the expectations from everybody else. Like, relax a little bit, let us work this out until everything gets right... I definitely could have worded it better. I won't put that on anybody but myself."

If there's one player in the NBA who is highly misunderstood, it's Kevin Durant. Much of what he says comes from a place of positivity, but it ultimately unfortunately comes off differently. It's great to see him clarify his statements and try bring his teammates closer together.

