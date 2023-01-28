Kevin Durant Shares Incredibly High Praise for LeBron James

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James is closing in on the all-time scoring record. Set to pass Kareem Abdul-Jabbar in the coming weeks, James has players around the league talking about his greatness. Having shared several battles with James on the biggest stage, Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant recently weighed in on the soon to be all-time scoring champ.

"See, I ain't never really fell for that pass-first type stuff," Durant said in response to the idea that LeBron is a pass-first player. "Bron always was a scorer it felt like, that could pass. I think he’s a scorer first. When you can get 50 like that and average 27 for your career, I really think you a scorer, in my opinion. And on top of having longevity, that’s what brings you to being the number one scorer of all time. I just think he's a scorer first that can make plays passing. So, I think that’s underselling him by calling him a pass-first player, in my opinion.”

Durant continued, saying that "[LeBron is] setting the bar for what an athlete wants to be. Not everybody could do this. This is like the greatest that you could get. You see having that clear example for that now... He’s set the precedent for basketball players for a long time."

It was some very high praise that Durant shared for James, and it has been special to watch these two battles over the years.

