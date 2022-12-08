Kyrie Irving Reacts to Brittney Griner Coming Home

At the Brooklyn Nets home opener, Kyrie Irving addressed the crowd. In his short speech to the fans in attendance, Irving told the fans that his team needs their support while they pursue their ultimate goal of a championship, and thanked them for being a part of this journey. Before he ended his message, the six-time NBA All-Star shared support for Brittney Griner, who was being held in Russia.

"You guys are a part of something special here," Irving said. "This is the start of it. We want make sure you guys understand that we cannot do this alone. We need you on every single night participating.

"But the big picture that's going on in the world, is free our sister Brittney Griner," Irving added. "Everybody do your job, please bring our sister home. We wouldn't be doing our jobs to the best of our abilities if we didn't stand on what we believe in."

On Thursday morning, CBS News reported that after months of imprisonment in Russia, Griner has been released by Russia in a 1-on-1 prisoner swap for Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout.

Like many around the globe, Irving took to Twitter a few hours after the news broke to welcome home Griner.

"Welcome Home BG! Thank you for exemplifying what a true Warrior spirit looks like. You’re forever loved by so many unconditionally."

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver and WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert shared their messages on Griner's release on social media as well.

"Brittney has had to endure an unimaginable situation and we're thrilled that she is on her way home to her family and friends," Silver said in a statement. "We thank the members of the NBA and WNBA community who never wavered in their efforts to raise awareness of Brittney's unjust circumstances."

"There has not been a day over the past ten months where we all haven't had Brittney Griner on our minds and in our hearts and that has now turned into a collective wave of joy and relief knowing that she will soon be reunited with her family, the WNBA player community, and her friends," Engelbert said in a statement. "BG has shown extraordinary courage and dignity in the face of enormous adversity.

"The WNBA is grateful beyond measure to the Biden Administration, the Special Presidential Envoy for Hostage Affairs, and all those who played a role in bringing BG home today. Our hope is that Paul Whelan and every wrongfully detained American will be returned home safely and as soon as possible.”