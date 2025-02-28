NBA Mock Draft: Brooklyn Nets Land Fiery Scorer
Despite its recent competitiveness, the Brooklyn Nets should still be cruising towards some of the top picks at the 2025 NBA Draft.
The team sits just 1.5 games back from the final Eastern Conference Play-In spot, but remains No. 7 in the reverse standings, and should still have a fighting chance at landing an impactful draft selection this season.
In a recent NBA mock draft I posted to YouTube, the Nets were able to land Texas shooting guard Tre Johnson, one of the more talented players in the ’25 cycle. You can watch the full video below, or read on for more analysis:
At 6-foot-5, Johnson was a former five-star who’s come on not just as one of the best freshman scorers in the country, but scorers in general. Through 26 games with the Longhorns, he poured on a blistering 20.9 points on 45% shooting, hitting on 39% of his triples.
Just days ago, Johnson saw his magnum opus, scoring a Texas freshman record 39 points in a loss to SEC rival Arkansas. He fired triples with ease and quickness, cut to the basketball with improvisation and rose high for smooth jumpers.
Even more, he was able to add four assists, pointing to potential in that category.
Per a scouting report from NBA Draft on SI: “While he won’t play much lead guard, Johnson does have passing chops that will prove to be useful moving forward. Especially if he ends up being a primary scorer at the NBA level and has the ball in his hands at a high rate, his ability to set up and find others will be very valuable. When he doesn’t have the ball in his hands, Johnson will need to continue to find ways to impact the ball and do more than just score.”
There’s some overlap between Johnson and current Nets scoring leader Cam Thomas, who’s scored 24.7 points in limited games for Brooklyn this season. With the drafting of the Texas standout, the Nets could potentially move off Thomas on the deadline in the coming years, adding cheaper and potentially more versatile scoring talent ahead of making a potential push for a star.
