NBA Trade Rumors: Nets' Mikal Bridges to Thunder?
Even though the Brooklyn Nets have made it very clear that they wish to keep Mikal Bridges around for the long haul, they should still listen to trade offers that come in for him.
They would need a massive offer to even consider moving Bridges, but Bleacher Report may have cooked a close one up that sends him to the Oklahoma City Thunder. In the deal, the Thunder acquire Bridges for Josh Giddey, Kenrich Williams, Ousmane Dieng, the No. 12 pick, a 2025 first-round pick (lottery-protected, via MIA) and a 2028 first-round pick (via DAL).
"All indications coming out of Brooklyn suggest Bridges isn't available. Trade offers will keep coming, though, at least until the franchise shows any semblance of hope for competing at a high level while the 27-year-old (28 in August) swingman remains in his prime," Bleacher Report writes.
The mammoth offer the Nets would need to get comes pretty close with this Thunder deal. They essentially get three future first-round picks, and basically a fourth if you count 2022's No. 12 overall pick Ousmane Dieng, who has played just 72 NBA games.
On top of that, they get Josh Giddey, who gives the Nets a point guard of the future that can set up the rest of the team for success.
This deal likely doesn't get done, but the Nets would be silly to not at least continue to listen for offers on Bridges in case one close to this comes along.
