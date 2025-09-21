Nets Add G League's Top Passer: Will He Stay in Brooklyn?

Yuri Collins had one of the GREATEST passing seasons in G League history! 👏 #NBAAssistWeek



The 6’0” PG averaged a league-high 10.8 APG which was the G’s highest assist average since the 2009-10 season. Collins led the @gleaguewarriors to the postseason and earned his first NBA… pic.twitter.com/t7s554GAb6