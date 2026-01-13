Nets' Michael Porter Jr. Reportedly on Top of Warriors' Trade Wishlist

The trade deadline is a little over three weeks away. Some championship contenders may push all their chips to the table in order to land an upgrade, whereas teams near the bottom of the standings may look to sell off veterans who can help a team win now.

The Brooklyn Nets qualify as one of the latter squads, but the organization could opt to still keep some of its best players while simultaneously bottoming out for a chance to land a top 5 pick in a talented draft class.

With that said, Brooklyn's leading scorer could have a major impact on how the market shakes out, according to ClutchPoints' Brett Siegel.

"What the Nets decide to do with Michael Porter Jr. may have the greatest impact on this year's trade landscape," Siegel wrote.

"The Nets have yet to signal that they are truly willing to move the 27-year-old forward in the midst of his career year. Sean Marks and his front office won't even consider any trade without a valuable first-round pick, but the inclusion of said draft assets doesn't mean the Nets will trade Porter."

Erik Slater, also of ClutchPoints, echoed similar sentiments, sharing "league sources told ClutchPoints that the Nets aren't actively shopping Porter but taking calls from teams about his availability."

The Golden State Warriors are in desperate need of a spark to help Stephen Curry compete for another championship, with Jimmy Butler and Draymond Green also in the fold. However, they do not want to trade more than one first-round pick for Porter.

"Porter appears to be at the top of the Warriors' list right now if they can land him for [Jonathan] Kuminga, Moody, Buddy Hield, and a first-round pick," Siegel wrote. "Whether this is adequate value for the Brooklyn Nets and whether that organization will even trade him over the next three weeks is the big question."

The reported proposal on the table will almost certainly not persuade the Nets to move on from Porter, but the Warriors' potential desire to help give Curry one last chance to add a fifth ring to his collection could prompt the organization to meet the Nets' possible asking price.

Most of the recent reporting surrounding MPJ suggests that he's going to stick around in Brooklyn past the trade deadline, perhaps longer. Unless the Warriors come back with more, it's unlikely Porter will head to The Bay this season.