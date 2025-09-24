Nets Can't Let Expectations Define 2025-26 Season
The Brooklyn Nets are expected to be one of the worst teams in the league next season, but they can’t let those expectations define them.
Over the next few seasons, the Nets will be looking to complete their rebuild and emerge as a contender in the Eastern Conference. Obviously, they aren’t the only team in the league on a similar path in that timeframe.
Rebuilds are never easy and can often take more time than anticipated. With Brooklyn not having its 2027 first-round pick, its timeline has been naturally accelerated. That doesn’t necessarily mean Brooklyn will be ready to win by that point, but it will mean the Nets don’t have any incentive to lose when the 2026-27 season comes around.
However, Brooklyn can’t get too caught up in those types of things and must stay focused on the task at hand. Especially being in the New York market, there will always be a bit more scrutiny than other franchises have to deal with.
Add in the Knicks being a contender for the foreseeable future, and the Nets are both an afterthought and a blemish on the New York basketball scene. Yet, the expectations to have a winning team in Brooklyn might not come for another few years.
With Sean Marks at the helm, the Nets should be in a good position. While there seems to be some confidence within the organization that the outside noise won’t disrupt the long-term plan, it’s just as important that Brooklyn stays focused on its short-term goals as well.
Next season, all expectations are for the Nets to tank and be one of the worst teams in the league. While it wouldn’t necessarily be ideal for Brooklyn to start hot and suddenly become a surprise team in the play-in race, the Nets shouldn’t completely disrupt any winning start or winning stretches because of their expectations.
Obviously, Brooklyn needs to tank to find its next star, but if its rookies can play key roles for a winning team, it might be easier for the Nets to simply see what they might have in this rookie class. After all, Brooklyn hasn’t been afraid of going after stars in the past.
The Nets have plenty of options for how to attack next season and beyond, but their decisions can’t be defined by their outside perception.