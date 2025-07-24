Michael Porter Jr. Appears to Shade Nuggets Facilities After Arrival in Brooklyn
Michael Porter Jr. will play for a team beside the Denver Nuggets for the first time in his career this season. Porter Jr. was taken by Denver with the No. 14 pick in the 2018 NBA draft and spent his first seven years with the Nuggets and was an integral part of the franchise's first championship team three seasons ago.
Now he's been traded to the Brooklyn Nets as the Nuggets try to adjust their roster and cap table to remain in contention during Nikola Jokic's prime.
Cameras were rolling and microphones were recording when Porter arrived at the Nets' practice facility for the first time this week. As Porter exited an elevator to discover the courts where the team practices, he made sure to mention that it was nice to see multiple courts as there is apparently just one in Denver.
The Nuggets have a single practice court inside Ball Arena, which probably doesn't have a nice view of Manhattan either because Porter Jr. seemed very excited by the window situation as well.
As nice as the amenities are, it will be interesting to see how Porter Jr. enjoys the actual basketball in Brooklyn as he joins a team coming off two straight losing seasons that just drafted four rookies and traded for another.