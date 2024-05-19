Teams Continue to Pursue Mikal Bridges, Nets Remain Unwilling to Trade Him
Mikal Bridges' name has been echoing around the league in trade talks for several months now. The Nets forward has not reached untouchable status for Brooklyn since these trade rumors began scratching the surface of becoming a reality, especially before the trade deadline with the Houston Rockets.
Yes, the Nets have not traded Bridges at this point, but they along with GM Sean Marks have not shut down trade rumors to indicate that the former Phoenix Sun is untouchable for Brooklyn. However, this does not mean that the Nets have been offering him up to other teams to acquire other assets in the form of not just players, but picks as well.
Even Sidery, an NBA Insider for Sporting News, reported that teams are pursuing Bridges in the trade market. According to Sidery, "although the Nets have remained unwilling to trade Mikal Bridges, plenty of teams are preparing to target him once again this offseason."
As things stand, the Nets will be moving forward with Bridges as one of the number one options of this team. If things begin to pick up in the trade market with other teams, it's too hard to tell where he could end up in the next couple of months.
It's not just going to take a convincing trade offer for the Nets to accept for Bridges, it's going to take a significant one. You just don't know what the return exchange is going to be, but yet you also know that the Nets are one of the teams on the hunt for Donovan Mitchell.
If Bridges is not a trade asset for Brooklyn in those negotiations, it's either that information has not yet been leaked or that the Nets have the worst chances of acquiring Mitchell out of the three other teams that have offers ready for the Cleveland Cavaliers guard. These franchises include the Houston Rockets, Los Angeles Lakers and Houston Rockets. In other words, teams that are likely willing to trade players on the same tier as Bridges or that perhaps have a better market value than Bridges. It's necessary to acquire a player of Mitchell's caliber for Cleveland.
