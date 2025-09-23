Nets Rookie Egor Demin Dealing with Plantar Fascia Tear, Timeline Revealed
As the Brooklyn Nets prepare to open up training camp for the 2025-2026 NBA season, their top pick in the recent NBA Draft will be temporarily sidelined.
While addressing the media at the Nets' Media Day event, general manager Sean Marks explained that No.8 overall pick Egor Demin suffered a plantar fascia tear while competing in the Las Vegas Summer League.
“You know, he's been a little bit limited with the plantar fascia tear after summer league. So he hasn't potentially had the summer that he would have loved,” Marks said. “I don't think anybody's harder on him than himself. His expectations are high, and, you know, he wants to get out there.”
Later in the press conference, Marks explained that Demin will be limited for the first part of training camp but expects him to "build up" after the first few weeks and be ready for the start of the regular season.
When asked by the New York Post's Brian Lewis about his recovery process, Demin offered some insight into his mindset as he prepares for his rookie season.
“I'm not a doctor so it's hard for me to tell what's going on with it," Demin said. "So for me it's just important to stay present. I'm trying to focus on whatever plan I have from the physicians & whatever timing I have from them.”
During his lone season at BYU, Demin made the Big 12 All-Freshman Team after averaging 10.6 points, 5.5 assists, 3.9 rebounds and 1.2 steals per game while shooting 41.2% from the field and 27.3% from beyond the arc. Demin's 180 total assists were the highest single-season total by a freshman in program history.
Before playing at BYU, Demin competed overseas with Real Madrid's B team. During the 2023-2024 season, he averaged 13 points and 5.1 rebounds per game.
Demin appeared in three Summer League games with the Nets, averaging 11.3 points, 4.3 rebounds, 1.3 assists and one steal per game. His best game of the summer came against the Washington Wizards, when he totaled 12 points, four assists and four rebounds.
At the 2025 NBA Combine, the BYU product stole the show with his freakish measurements, becoming the tallest guard to be measured since the NBA began publishing measurements back in 2000.
On a team with an inexperienced backcourt, Demin should have the opportunity to immediately establish himself as one of the team's top playmakers upon returning from his injury.