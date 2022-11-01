Steve Nash Reacts to Being Fired From Brooklyn Nets

Many in the NBA expected Steve Nash to be on the hot seat with the Nets' rough 1-5 start, but many were surprised that he actually got fired after a great win against the Indiana Pacers.

Regardless, Steve Nash was dealt a very tough hand by an incredibly dramatic Nets team and still managed to give a classy response to the firing.

"A very heartfelt thanks to Joe and Clara Tsai along with Sean Marks for giving me the opportunity to coach the Brooklyn Nets," Nash said in a statement. "It was an amazing experience with many challenges that I'm incredibly grateful for. It was a pleasure to work with the players, performance team and front office everyday. I'm especially grateful to my coaching staff and video room who are a talented group with so much character and professionalism. Lastly, thanks to Brooklyn and the passionate fans who support this team. Family first and my family has found a home here and LOVES being a part of this beautiful community. I wish the Nets all the success in the world and the Nash's will be rooting for our team as they turn this season around."

In all honesty, this may be the best decision for Steve Nash, because the Nets were such a tough team to coach from day one. From the James Harden trade, to Kyrie's vaccine stance, to the trade requests, and to even what he's dealing with now - it was just never easy for Nash other than the first year. Now, it's Ime Udoka's turn to see if he can handle the team.

