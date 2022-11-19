WATCH: Kyrie Irving Issues Public Apology to Jewish Community

Kyrie Irving issued a heartfelt apology to the Jewish community after tweeting an antisemitic film that caused his multiple-game suspension. Irving issued the apology in an exclusive interview with Ian Begley of SNY.

"I don't have hate in my heart for the Jewish people or anyone that identities as a Jew," Irving said. "I'm not anti-Jewish or any of that. It's been difficult to sit at home with my family with them seeing all of this and having questions. The part that hasn't been hard is explaining myself - because I know who I am, I know who I represent. I think the difficult aspect is just processing all of this and understanding the power of my voice, the influence I have. I'm no one's idol, but I am a human being that wants to make impact and change. I'm sorry to not only the Jewish community, but to my family members, to my relatives because they I know I stand for something bigger and I'm grateful now that I get to explain myself."

Irving is expected to finally play and make his return on Sunday against the Memphis Grizzlies. He's made all of the necessary steps required to return and fans should welcome him with open arms. The Brooklyn Nets have shown they can survive without Kyrie Irving, but they've also shown that they also still really need him. With Ben Simmons finally starting to improve, this team is ready to make a run.

