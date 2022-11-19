Skip to main content

WATCH: Kyrie Irving Issues Public Apology to Jewish Community

Kyrie Irving has issued a statement.

Kyrie Irving issued a heartfelt apology to the Jewish community after tweeting an antisemitic film that caused his multiple-game suspension. Irving issued the apology in an exclusive interview with Ian Begley of SNY.

"I don't have hate in my heart for the Jewish people or anyone that identities as a Jew," Irving said. "I'm not anti-Jewish or any of that. It's been difficult to sit at home with my family with them seeing all of this and having questions. The part that hasn't been hard is explaining myself - because I know who I am, I know who I represent. I think the difficult aspect is just processing all of this and understanding the power of my voice, the influence I have. I'm no one's idol, but I am a human being that wants to make impact and change. I'm sorry to not only the Jewish community, but to my family members, to my relatives because they I know I stand for something bigger and I'm grateful now that I get to explain myself."

Irving is expected to finally play and make his return on Sunday against the Memphis Grizzlies. He's made all of the necessary steps required to return and fans should welcome him with open arms. The Brooklyn Nets have shown they can survive without Kyrie Irving, but they've also shown that they also still really need him. With Ben Simmons finally starting to improve, this team is ready to make a run.

Report: Philadelphia 76ers to Revisit Kevin Durant Trade Talks

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Jaylen Brown Calls Out Joe Tsai Amidst Kyrie Irving Suspension

Kevin Durant Reacts to Not Facing LeBron James Since 2018

In This Article (1)

Brooklyn Nets
Brooklyn Nets

USATSI_19310603
News

Brooklyn Nets vs. Memphis Grizzlies Injury Report Revealed

By Joey Linn
USATSI_19459542
News

Injury Report: Ja Morant OUT vs. Brooklyn Nets

By Joey Linn
USATSI_19452801_168390270_lowres
News

Kevin Durant Clarifies Controversial Quote About Nets Teammates

By Farbod Esnaashari
USATSI_19262932_168390270_lowres
News

Kyrie Irving Speaks on Learning the Power of his Platform

By Chris Milholen
USATSI_19341438
News

Kyrie Irving Upgraded to Available vs. Memphis Grizzlies

By Chris Milholen
USATSI_19310723
News

Kyrie Irving Upgraded to QUESTIONABLE vs. Memphis Grizzlies

By Joey Linn
USATSI_17988207
News

Kyrie Irving Makes Major Donation to Important Fundraiser

By Joey Linn
Screen Shot 2022-11-18 at 3.57.33 PM
News

Rate the Trade: Kevin Durant to the Knicks

By Joey Linn