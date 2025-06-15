Who Could the Nets Acquire by Helping Facilitate the Kevin Durant Trade?
In 2023, the Brooklyn Nets front office collaborated on a blockbuster trade with the Phoenix Suns after Kevin Durant requested a trade from Brooklyn. Now, the two teams might be involved in another trade together. This time, Brooklyn may help facilitate the trade between Phoenix and another team.
On June 13, ESPN Senior NBA Analyst Shams Charania stated that Durant could potentially be traded soon, citing the Miami Heat, Minnesota Timberwolves and Houston Rockets as his most likely landing spots.
If Phoenix ultimately ends up trading Durant, the franchise will likely enter a rebuilding phase. However, whichever team acquires him will probably send back a player on a sizable contract, an awkward fit for a rebuilding Suns team looking to stay under the second tax apron.
That’s where the Nets come in. With projected cap space between $45–55 million, Brooklyn could absorb one of those contracts and act as a financial buffer in exchange for draft picks and talent. Nets on SI takes a look at a veteran from each potential destination who could be a logical fit in Brooklyn.
Minnesota Timberwolves: Mike Conley
While Conley would likely rather play for a contender at this point of his career, the move could ultimately work out for every party involved.
Last season, the 37-year-old point guard started 64 games for the Timberwolves while averaging 8.2 points and 4.5 assists per game.
He could be a valuable trade piece at the deadline for a contender in need of a veteran distributor, but until then, the two-time NBA Teammate of the Year can be a strong leader and mentor the young players on the Nets roster.
Miami Heat: Duncan Robinson
After being signed by the Heat as an undrafted free agent in 2018, Robinson quickly became a key contributor throughout several deep playoff runs for Miami.
The Michigan product has knocked down over 200 three-pointers in three separate seasons and would be a valuable role player for any team in need of some help from beyond the arc. Last season, Robinson averaged 11 points and 2.3 rebounds per game while shooting 39.3% from field goal range.
Throughout his time in Miami, he has also made strides as a defender and finisher, growing into a more complete player who could play consistent minutes for a rebuilding squad.
Houston Rockets: Steven Adams
Similarly to Conley, Adams has been praised for being a great teammate throughout his career. Whether he is around for a couple of years, or just a few months, his infectious leadership characteristics can leave an impact on Brooklyn's roster.
Last season, Adams averaged 3.9 points and 5.6 rebounds per game while backing up All-Star Alperen Sengun. Although Adams is coming off a quiet season, he is just a few years removed from averaging a career-high 11.5 rebounds during the 2022-2023 campaign.
If Nic Claxton ends up getting traded, Adams can step in as a strong veteran presence until the Nets pinpoint their big man of the future. Otherwise, he can play consistent minutes off the bench while keeping morale high in the locker room.