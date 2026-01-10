James Harden Reflects on Time in Brooklyn Following Clippers Win Over Nets

It's been nearly four years since the Brooklyn Nets traded James Harden to the Philadelphia 76ers, breaking up one of the most powerful Big 3s the NBA has ever seen.

Harden joined the Nets in January 2021, a couple of months after first requesting a trade from the Houston Rockets to Brooklyn to pair up with Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving.

The move instantly made the Nets championship favorites, as Harden garnered serious MVP buzz for helping the Nets hold down the fort in Durant's near two-month absence.

When all three were on the court, then Nets head coach Steve Nash had the luxury of having at least one superstar in the lineup at all times.

Nash would often stagger the trios' minutes where the 7/11 duo would share the floor and handle the bulk of the scoring while The Beard focused more of his energies on getting all of his teammates clean looks.

Harden believed in Brooklyn's chances of winning a championship so much that he fought through a Grade 2 hamstring strain during the Nets' heartbreaking seven-game series loss against the Milwaukee Bucks in the 2021 Eastern Conference semifinals following Irving's severe ankle injury, but his effectiveness was obviously compromised.

Due to various circumstances, Harden requested a trade out of Brooklyn a year later, the first of the three superstars to seek a new team.

“Some great memories," Harden said. "We had an opportunity to do something special. Me personally, I was injured. That was like the first time in my entire career that I wasn’t able to stay on the court and be effective like I can be and like I am. In that part, it was a little frustrating, but some great experiences for those two years. Obviously, it was COVID, so the world was in a crisis, but this organization has helped me and I appreciate them.”

Nets fans haven't forgotten about Harden's time in the borough despite it being so short-lived, booing him during pregame introductions.

However, Harden was gracious enough to smile and wave to a bunch of kids repeatedly screaming for his attention during pregame warmups and gave a warm acknowledgement towards Nets superfan Mr. Whammy.

Harden finished the game with 31 points on 10-of-13 shooting and six assists in the Los Angeles Clippers' 121-105 win over the Nets on Friday, as his 36-year-old body looked explosive on many drives to the rim.