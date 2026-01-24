5 Worst Trade Deadline Deals in Nets History

The Brooklyn Nets, like many other teams, have had active trade deadlines in year's past.

The biggest deals that have happened for the Nets have mostly had big names leaving the organization rather than join it.

Here are the five worst trade deadline deals in Nets history.

1. James Harden to Philadelphia 76ers

James Harden sought an exit from the Nets a year after coming over from the Houston Rockets.

Harden's playmaking wizardry and ability to get a bucket help balance the floor alongside Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving, as the Nets looked well on their way to competing for multiple championships.

However, various factors outside his control caused him to request a trade, and all the Nets essentially received from the Philadelphia 76ers was Ben Simmons and his broken-down back.

This trade was the first major domino to fall in ending the Nets' championship window.

2. Gerald Wallace to New Jersey Nets

The Nets acquired Gerald Wallace from the Portland Trail Blazers in an effort to surround Deron Williams and Brook Lopez with a win-now piece after their failed pursuit of Dwight Howard.

Wallace was later part of a package that landed Paul Pierce and Kevin Garnett from the Boston Celtics in June 2013, which is another can of worms to open.

The pick the Nets gave Portland ended up becoming Damian Lillard.

3. Kyrie Irving to Dallas Mavericks

The relationship between Irving and his childhood favorite team ran its course, but all the Nets got for the superstar point guard was Spencer Dinwiddie, Dorian Finney-Smith, and a 2029 first-round pick.

Meanwhile, Irving helped the Dallas Mavericks get all the way to the NBA Finals in his first full season with the team alongside Luka Doncic and company.

Irving's time in Brooklyn was marred by controversy, but he still endeared himself to many Nets fans with his relatable personality, slick handles, and explosive scoring.

4. Kevin Durant to Phoenix Suns

Though the Nets stockpiled a bunch of first-round picks from generations of this trade, trading a generational superstar like Durant is a deal that might be won after half a decade or so, but that all depends on how well an organization drafts, acquires, and develops talent.

5. Jason Kidd to Dallas Mavericks

The Nets ended up with future All-Star Devin Harris in this deal, but trading away Jason Kidd, the man who helped New Jersey become a perennial championship-contending team, was a huge blow to the fanbase and organization.

Kidd helped the Mavs win it all in 2011.