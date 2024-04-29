Anthony Davis' Injury Status for Lakers vs Nuggets Game 5 Revealed
After a shocking Game 4 win, the Los Angeles Lakers have a chance to extend their season one more time against the Denver Nuggets tonight in Game 5. The team's most important player should be available as well.
The Los Angeles Lakers have officially listed Anthony Davis as probable with a left wrist sprain against the Denver Nuggets for Game 5. Davis was previously listed as questionable with the wrist sprain in Game 4, but it looks like the team has upgraded his overall status from Game 4 to 5.
In Game 4, Anthony Davis put up 25 points, 23 rebounds, 6 assists, and 1 block on 65% shooting from the field. On the other end, Jokic put up 33 points, 14 rebounds, 14 assists, 1 block, and 1 steal on 50/40/100 shooting from the field. It's hard to say who outplayed who in Game 4, but the Lakers were the ones who came out with the victory and that's all that matters. Throughout the series, Anthony Davis has put up 30.5 points, 15.8 rebounds, 4.0 assists, and 1.5 blocks on 62% shooting from the field.
At this point, it seems like Anthony Davis and Nikola Jokic will always produce in this series. Whoever wins and loses comes down to the team's X-Factors, like D'Angelo Russell or Aaron Gordon.
The Denver Nuggets and Los Angeles Lakers tipoff at 10:00 p.m. EST tonight.
