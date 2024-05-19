Jamal Murray's Injury Status for Nuggets vs Timberwolves Game 7
The Denver Nuggets and Minnesota Timberwolves face off in a winner-take-all Game 7 that both teams need to win. Unfortunately for the Nuggets, Jamal Murray still hasn't quite looked like himself, and he's listed on the injury report again.
Jamal Murray has officially been listed as questionable with a left calf strain against the Minnesota Timberwolves in Game 7 of the Western Conference Semifinals.
In Game 6 against the Timberwolves, Jamal Murray put up an awful stat line of 10 points, 5 assists, and 2 rebounds on 4/18 shooting from the field. Throughout six games in this series thus far, Murray has averaged 15.7 points, 4.7 assists, 4.3 rebounds, and 1.5 steals on 38/33/100 shooting from the field.
Whether it's due to Murray's injury or not, this series against the Minnesota Timberwolves has been the worst playoff series of Jamal Murray's career. He's typically been looked at as a career playoff riser, and he's been anything but that so far. To put it into perspective, during last year's championship run, Jamal Murray averaged 26.1 points, 7.1 assists, 5.7 rebounds, and 1.5 steals on 47/40/93 shooting from the field.
The Denver Nuggets desperately need Jamal Murray to at least play to his averages in Game 7 tonight. They don't even need him to be a regular playoff Jamal Murray, they just need the most average version of him possible in the worst way.
The Denver Nuggets and Minnesota Timberwolves face off at 8:30 p.m. EST tonight.
