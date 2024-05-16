Injury Report: Denver Nuggets vs Minnesota Timberwolves Game 6
The Denver Nuggets and Minnesota Timberwolves face off in a potential closeout Game 6 tonight, but both teams have their starting point guard listed on the injury report.
The Nuggets have two players listed on their injury report: Jamal Murray and Vlatko Cancar. Jamal Murray is listed as questionable with a right calf strain. He's been listed as questionable throughout the entire series against the Minnesota Timberwolves, but he's played in every game. Vlatko Cancar is listed as out with left knee surgery. Nikola Jokic and Aaron Gordon are both listed as available against the Minnesota Timberwolves.
The Minnesota Timberwolves only have on player listed on their injury report and that is Mike Conley. Conley is listed as questionable with a right soleus strain. He was unexpectedly downgraded during the day of Game 5 and then ultimately ruled out closer to the game. Anthony Edwards, Karl-Anthony Towns, and Rudy Gobert are all listed as available for Game 6 against the Denver Nuggets.
If the Denver Nuggets win tonight, their series against the Minnesota Timberwolves will officially be over. It'll be one of the most shocking playoff turnarounds in NBA history as the Nuggets started the series 0-2 at home - the last team to accomplish this was the LA Clippers in 2021 against the Dallas Mavericks.
The Denver Nuggets and Minnesota Timberwolves face off in Game 6 of the Western Conference Semifinals at 8:30 p.m. EST tonight.
