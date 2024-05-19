Mike Conley's Injury Status for Nuggets vs. Timberwolves Game 7
Minnesota Timberwolves point guard Mike Conley made his return from injury in Game 6, and was a key piece to Minnesota securing a blowout victory over the Denver Nuggets. Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards named Conley when asked what the key to securing the victory was, as the veteran point guard clearly has a huge impact on what Minnesota does.
The Timberwolves have released their injury report for Game 7, and Conley is being listed as questionable with a right soleus strain. It seems reasonable to assume that Conley will be good to go for this game, but as of right now his status is in question.
The winner of this game will face the Dallas Mavericks in the Western Conference Finals, where Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving await. Dallas eliminated the Oklahoma City Thunder on Saturday night, securing a one point victory in Game 6 to advance to the Conference Finals.
Game 7 between Minnesota and Denver will be played in Denver, which would seemingly give the Nuggets a massive advantage, but this series has been anything but predictable. There is truly nothing better than a Game 7, and that is certainly the case with a trip to the Western Conference Finals on the line.
Both Minnesota and Denver have their sights set on a championship, but one of those teams will be going home on Sunday and beginning their offseason.
