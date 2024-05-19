Injury Report: Denver Nuggets vs Minnesota Timberwolves Game 7
No one expected the Denver Nuggets and Minnesota Timberwolves to reach Game 7 the way it has, but all roads have lead here. Now, it's do-or-die for both teams. Both teams also have their starting point guards listed on the injury report, too.
The Denver Nuggets have two players listed on their injury report: Jamal Murray and Vlatko Cancar. Jamal Murray is listed as questionable with left a left calf strain. He's been listed with the injury thorughout the entire series, but he has played in all six games. Vltako Cancar is listed as out due to left knee surgery. Nikola Jokic and Aaron Gordon are both listed as available against the Minnesota Timberwolves for Game 7.
The Minnesota Timberwolves have only one player listed on their injury report and that is Mike Conley. Mike Conley is listed as questionable with a right soleus strain. Conley was listed with the injury during both Games 5 and 6 but only missed Game 5 with the injury. Anthony Edwards, Rudy Gobert, and Karl-Anthony Towns are all listed as available against the Denver Nuggets for Game 7.
The winner of tonight's Game 7 will officially face the Dallas Mavericks in the Western Conference Finals. Both the Denver Nuggets or Minnesota Timberwolves will likely be the favorite in that series.
The Denver Nuggets and Minnesota Timberwolves face off in Game 7 of the Western Conference Semifinals at 8:00 p.m. EST tonight.
