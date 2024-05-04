Denver Nuggets vs Minnesota Timberwolves Game 1 Injury Report
The Denver Nuggets and Minnesota Timberwolves face off in Game 1 of the Western Conference Semifinals, in a matchup that's Conference Finals worthy. While it's a relatively healthy game, there is a major name listed on the report.
The Nuggets have two players listed on their injury report: Jamal Murray and Vlatko Cancar. Jamal Murray is questionable with a left calf strain, and Vlatko Cancar is out due to left knee surgery. Jamal Murray was listed as questionable in Game 5 against the Lakers, but history showed that the injury didn't affect him much when he hit a series-closing game-winner. Nikola Jokic, Aaron Gordon, and the rest of the Denver Nuggets starting five lineup is listed as available.
The Minnesota Timberwolves do not have a single player listed on their injury report. Anthony Edwards, Rudy Gobert, and the rest of the Timberwolves starting lineup is listed as available against the Denver Nuggets.
In the regular season, these two teams split the series 2-2. If there's one thing that the playoffs have shown though, it's that sometimes regular season matchups don't matter at all in the playoffs, especially in the case of the Timberwolves when they swept the Phoenix Suns 4-0. Regardless, one should expect this series to be the toughest one that the Denver Nuggets will go through in these playoffs.
The Denver Nuggets and Minnesota Timberwolves face off at 7:00 p.m. EST tonight.
