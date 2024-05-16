Jamal Murray's Injury Status for Nuggets vs Timberwolves Game 6
The Denver Nuggets have a chance to close out the Minnesota Timberwolves in Game 6 tonight, but they'll need a healthy Jamal Murray to do it. Unfortunately for Denver, Murray is listed on the injury report yet again.
The Nuggets have officially listed Jamal Murray as questionable with a left calf strain for Game 6 of the Western Conference Semifinals. He's been listed as questionable in every game with the calf strain but has ultimately played each game.
In Game 5 against the Minnesota Timberwolves, Jamal Murray put up 16 points, 4 assists, 1 rebound, and 1 steal on 7/14 shooting from the field. Throughout the series as a whole, he's averaging 16.8 points, 4.6 assists, 4.8 rebounds, and 1.6 steals on 42/35/100 shooting from the field. Despite the Nuggets leading the series, it's still one of the worst playoff series that Jamal Murray has played in. Whether or not that fact is due to Jamal's injury or the Timberwolves' defense remains to be seen.
One would have to imagine that Murray would have a better series against the Oklahoma City Thunder or Dallas Mavericks than he would against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Both teams have very capable defenders to guard Murray, but neither team's defense is better collectively than Minnesota's. Regardless, Denver still has to get past the Minnesota Timberwolves first, and that starts with getting a win tonight.
Related Articles
Michael Malone Reveals Hilarious Moment With Nikola Jokic After Ejection
Victor Wembanyama Makes History vs. Nuggets