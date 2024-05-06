Denver Nuggets vs Minnesota Timberwolves Game 2 Injury Report
The Denver Nuggets face off against the Minnesota Timberwolves in a crucial Game 2 that Denver must win after having a disappointing Game 1. While Jamal Murray is listed on the injury report again, the Timberwolves have a new name added to the list.
The Nuggets have two players listed on their injury report: Jamal Murray and Vlatko Cancar. Jamal Murray is questionable with a left calf strain that's been bothering him since the first-round matchup against the Lakers. While he's not 100% healthy, he'll likely play throughout it. Vlatko Cancar is out due to left knee surgery. Nikola Jokic, Aaron Gordon, and the rest of the Denver Nuggets starting lineup is listed as available against the Minnesota Timberwolves.
The Minnesota Timberwolves only have one player listed on their injury report and that is Rudy Gobert. Gobert is questionable due to personal reasons, with the reason being the birth of his son. Anthony Edwards, Karl-Anthony Towns, and the rest of the Timberwolves starting lineup should be available against the Nuggets.
Game 1 between these two teams was a game of runs until the Timberwolves got the last laugh at the end. Denver had no answer for Anthony Edwards, nor did they have one for Naz Reid. It's going to be very interesting to see how Denver handles the adjustment of Minnesota's three bigs against Nikola Jokic.
Game 2 between the Denver Nuggets and Minnesota Timberwolves tips off at 10:00 p.m. EST tonight.
