Former NBA Player's Bold Jamal Murray Statement After Nuggets-Lakers
Year after year, Jamal Murray proves why he's one of the best players in the NBA. The moment the playoffs arrive, he just becomes a different animal - this year is no different. It's gotten to a point where some are even calling him the most underrated player in the NBA.
Former NBA forward Chandler Parsons gave massive praise to Jamal Murray on FanDuel's Run It Back show, where he called Murray the most underrated player in the NBA. Not only that, but he called Murray the best player to never make an All-Star game.
"It's him," Parsons said on Murray being the NBA's most underrated player. "We talked about Sabonis early on, and Jamal Murray, he is that guy. He is the most underrated player, he's probably the best player to never not make an All-Star game.
At this point, Jamal Murray has done everything there is to do besides make an All-NBA team and be an NBA All-Star. He's hit series-clinching shots, playoff buzzer-beaters, and won an NBA championship.
"He's a champion. What else does he have to for us to start respecting him and give him his credit," Parsons questioned. "Even when we talk about the duos in the NBA at the beginning of the season, we're talking about KD and Book - swept. It's hard not to put them at the very top."
Regardless of whether or not the Denver Nuggets win the NBA championship again this season, it's time to give Jamal Murray the respect that he deserves.
