Hall-of-Fame NBA Coach Blasts Lakers for Firing Darvin Ham
Following their first round exit at the hands of the Denver Nuggets, the Los Angeles Lakers fired Darvin Ham. The move is one that many saw coming, as the writing seemed to be on the wall as it pertained to Ham’s future in Los Angeles.
Not long after the news of Ham’s firing became public, Hall-of-Fame NBA coach George Karl shared this message for the former Lakers head coach:
Karl also took a shot directly at the Lakers, writing, “Great organizations have systematic accountability, consistency and don’t scapegoat individuals, especially those whose responsibility is limited. The Lakers have had 7 coaches in the last 15 years. None have survived more than two seasons. That’s not a recipe for greatness.”
Karl coached the Nuggets from 2005-2013, and has remained vocal online about their run in recent years. As previously mentioned, Denver was the team to eliminate Los Angeles again this season, which ultimately ended Ham’s time as the Lakers head coach.
For Karl, he disagrees with Ham’s firing, and believes the former Lakers coach should get another opportunity soon. For now, the Lakers will conduct their search for a new head coach, which projects to include several different candidates with varying levels of experience.
Ham had some success during his time with the Lakers, and will now look for a new opportunity.
Related Articles
Nikola Jokic Could Pass LeBron James on Historic List Next Season
Former Nuggets Player Unleashes Controversial LeBron James Take