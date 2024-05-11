Denver Nuggets Reveal Extra Motivation vs Minnesota Timberwolves
Game 3 wasn't an elimination game for the Denver Nuggets, but it was a must-win one. In a moment where the Denver Nuggets absolutely needed to show what they're made of, they responded with a blowout victory against the Timberwolves.
It turns out, Michael Malone gave some much-needed extra motivation on top of the game. Malone made a two-minute video edit showing every NBA analyst stating that the Nuggets were finished against the Timberwolves.
"I had an edit made, and I wasn't sure if I was going to show it to the guys, and I showed it to DeAndre Jordan," Malone said. "He said, 'Oh hell yeah, we've go to show it to the guys.' It was a two-minute edit, of every talking head in this country saying that the series is over, the Nuggets are done, it's a wrap, they're toast, Minnesota is a better team. Not that they were wrong, this isn't a shot at those people because after those first two games, probably would have said the same thing."
At first, Malone didn't want to show the footage, because he didn't care what critics had to say. However, after DeAndre Jordan convinced him, Malone believed the footage would light a spark - and it did.
"But, I didn't want to show it, because most of the time I don't give a damn what they say. But I knew that this would maybe strike a chord deep inside you.," Malone said. "Like, 'Hey man, everybody and their brother is saying you're out, you're done. You guys can't play with this team, they're better than you.' If that doesn't resonate within you as a competitor, I don't know what will. So yes, our guys answered the bell. They showed me that they still believe."
The Denver Nuggets aren't completely out of the danger zone against the Minnesota Timberwolves, but one more win would certainly make this series much more interesting.