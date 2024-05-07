Hall-of-Fame NBA Coach Trolls Lakers With Viral Message
As the Denver Nuggets fell in a 2-0 hole to the Minnesota Timberwolves, many began pointing at the Los Angeles Lakers, noting how far they must truly be from contention when considering how they looked vs. Denver.
One NBA figure who jumped on this trend was Hall-of-Fame coach George Karl, who also coached the Nuggets for several years. Sending out this post on X (formerly known as Twitter), Karl trolled the Lakers with a message that’s been going viral:
The post has already accumulated over 500,000 views, and continues to rise as Lakers fans and haters alike comment on it. Karl regularly trolls the Lakers, often taking shots at the organization, especially when the Nuggets are involved.
While there is a level of truth to Karl’s statement, Denver is certainly not satisfied with simply being better than the Lakers. The Nuggets have owned the Lakers in recent years, but if they want to repeat as champions, they’ll have to play much better than they did in that opening round series win vs. Los Angeles.
As the Nuggets have quickly found out, their level of play that was good enough to beat the Lakers will not be good enough to beat Minnesota. Denver will have to be much better going forward as they are not yet in the win column in this Western Conference Semi-Finals series.
