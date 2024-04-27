Injury Report: Los Angeles Lakers vs Denver Nuggets Game 4
The Denver Nuggets and Los Angeles Lakers face off in a Game 4 tonight that could have the Lakers be the first team to be eliminated from the NBA Playoffs. A few players have been downgraded from Game 3, too.
The Denver Nuggets have two players listed on their injury report: Vltako Cancar and Reggie Jackson. Vlatko Cancar is out due to left knee surgery, and Reggie Jackson is questionable due to a left ankle sprain. Jackson sufered his ankle sprain during Game 3 against the Lakers and could be seen hobbling throughout theh game. Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray, and the Denver Nuggets' starting five lineup will all be listed as available against the Lakers.
The Los Angeles Lakers have six players listed on their injury report: Anthony Davis, LeBron James, Jalen Hood-Schifino, Cam Reddish, Jarred Vanderbilt, and Christian Wood. Anthony Davis has been downgraded to questionable with a left wrist sprain, LeBron James is probable with left ankle peroneal tendinopathy, Jalen Hood-Schifino is out due to lumbar disc surgery, Cam Reddish is out due to a right ankle sprain, Jarred Vanderbilt is out due to a right midfoot sprain, and Christian Wood is questionable due to a left knee surgery.
If the Lakers lose tonight, it'll be the first time in LeBron James' career that he'll have been swept in the first round. While LA likely isn't winning this series anymore, one would have to imagine that they'll be coming out swinging.
The Denver Nuggets and Los Angeles Lakers face off at 8:30 p.m. EST tonight.
