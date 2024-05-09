LeBron James' Honest Statement on Lakers Losing to Nuggets
The Lakers hoped that things would be different this year against the Denver Nuggets in the NBA Playoffs. It was, but it wasn't - the team lost in five games, instead of four.
The series between the Lakers and Nuggets was fascinating one merely from the standpoint that the Lakers led for the majority of it. Game after game, the Lakers kept blowing double-digit leads. It's a feeling that LeBron James hasn't forgotten.
During an episode of the Mind the Game Podcast, LeBron James opened up to JJ Redick about losing to the Denver Nuggets in the playoffs for a second year in ar ow.
“I have no idea where I am emotionally right now. Obviously, going against the defending champions in the first round is going to be a difficult challenge, we knew that coming into it," James said. "But f-- we had so many opportunities man. To lose in five.. two of them being game winners by Jamal… But we had so many opportunities.
The biggest of all the opportunities that James is referencing is when the Lakers somehow blew a 20-point lead against the Denver Nuggets in Game 2.
"Obviously being up 20 in Game 2 in their building and losing that game and having so many opportunities in other games," James said. "It just feels like, one play here, one play there, could've made a hell of a difference but when you're playing against a team like that, you have zero room for error, and I believe we made too many errors in some of the games."
Overall, the Los Angeles Lakers led the Denver Nuggets 150 minutes throughout the series. The Denver Nuggets only led the Lakers for 50 minutes, but it was the 50 minutes that counted. All of that is just another stat that stings for LeBron James.
"I [saw] some crazy-ass stat about the minutes were leading in the series compared to losing in the series," LeBron said. "But we both know that's a little bit of fool's gold, because most playoff games come down to one or two, three or four possessions. If you're not able to capitalize on those possessions or make plays in those possessions, that's how you lose games."
It's hard to say what the Los Angeles Lakers do next season. One thing is for certain though, they should not want to play the Nuggets in the first round again.