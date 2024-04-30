Jamal Murray's Emotional Statement After Game-Winner vs. Lakers
Denver Nuggets star Jamal Murray was questionable on the injury report entering Game 5 vs. the Los Angeles Lakers due to a left calf strain. Not only did Murray end up playing, but he finished with 32 points and the game winning shot to eliminate Los Angeles for the second-straight season.
Speaking on the TNT broadcast after the game, Murray shared an emotional statement about being out there for his teammates in this game despite battling a calf injury.
"I'm speechless," Murray said. "It's a dream come true. All these fans on your side. To get it done in this fashion, I don't know what to say. I'm just happy for us."
On playing through his injury, Murray added, "I didn't want to sit... I'm not gonna leave my brothers out there. I got emotional in the back, because I was like I'm not sitting. I don't care what it is we got to figure out. I'm just thankful they let me play and I was able to get this opportunity to actually put the ball in the hoop."
The Nuggets will now face the Minnesota Timberwolves in the Western Conference Semi-Finals, which should be an incredible matchup between two teams with championship aspirations. Denver will need a healthy Murray in that series, and he looked incredible in this closeout game vs. the Lakers.
