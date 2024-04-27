Lakers Announce New Anthony Davis Injury Before Game 4 vs. Nuggets
With their season on the line, the Los Angeles Lakers will face the Denver Nuggets in Game 4 on Saturday night. Los Angeles will be looking to avoid a sweep for the second-straight season at the hands of Denver.
The Lakers have released their injury report for this game, and star big man Anthony Davis has a new injury listing. Having been listed as probable with low back soreness for the first three games of the series, Davis is now being listed as questionable with a left wrist sprain. Davis could be seen grabbing at his wrist in Game 3, and his status is now questionable for Game 4.
It will be very interesting to see how the Lakers respond in this game, as they face a seemingly insurmountable 3-0 deficit against the defending champions. Trying to force a Game 5 back in Denver, Los Angeles will have to feed off of their home crowd and find a way to put together a full 48 minute contest against the Nuggets.
The status of Davis will be one to follow, as he is currently listed as questionable with a left wrist sprain. If Davis cannot go, the Lakers' chances at winning this game decrease even further, as he has been huge for them on both ends in this series despite the 3-0 hole.
