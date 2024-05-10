Injury Report: Denver Nuggets vs Minnesota Timberwolves Game 3
No one predicted the Denver Nuggets to be in a must-win situation against the Minnesota Timberwolves in Game 3, but now they are. To make matters worse for Denver, they have one of their largest injury reports of the playoffs.
The Nuggets have four players listed on their injury report: Jamal Murray, Reggie Jackson, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, and Vlatko Cancar. Jamal Murray is questionable with a left calf strain, Reggie Jackson is questionable with a left calf contusion, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope is questionable with a right abdominal contusion, and Vlatko Cancar is out due to left knee surgery. Nikola Jokic and Aaron Gordon are both listed as available against the Minnesota Timberwolves.
The Minnesota Timberwolves do not have a single player listed on their injury report. Rudy Gobert missed Game 2 due to the birth of his child but is available for Game 3. Anthony Edwards and Karl-Anthony Towns are both listed as available for Game 3 against the Denver Nuggets.
After losing Game 2 by 26 points, the Denver Nuggets have more to prove tonight than any other team in the NBA playoffs right now. This is a moment to see what the team is truly made of, and to prove that they're worthy of being NBA Champions. Both Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray should have more to prove than anyone.
The Denver Nuggets and Minnesota Timberwolves face off in Game 4 of the Western Conference Semifinals at 9:30 p.m. EST.
Related Articles
WATCH: Shaq Sends Shocking Message to Nikola Jokic After Winning MVP
Hall-of-Fame NBA Coach Drops Controversial LeBron James Statement