LeBron James' Official Injury Status for Game 4 vs. Nuggets
Looking to avoid getting swept by the Denver Nuggets in consecutive seasons, the Los Angeles Lakers will try to get on the board when they host the defending champions in Game 4. The Lakers have initially listed LeBron James as probable on the injury report with left ankle peroneal tendinopathy, but he will likely upgraded to available.
While the Lakers have yet to win a game in this series, it has not been due to poor play from James, who is averaging 26.3 PPG, 9.7 APG, and 6.7 RPG on an impressive 56.4% from the field and 41.2% from deep. The Lakers have also gotten quality production from Anthony Davis, who is averaging 32.3 PPG, 13.3 RPG, and 3.3 APG in this series on 61.5% from the field.
The problem for the Lakers in this series is that they have not gotten any consistent production from their role players. Outside of James and Davis, no Lakers player is averaging more than 15 points per game.
As previously mentioned, Los Angeles will look to avoid a sweep in this series, as a win in Game 4 would force a 5th game in Denver. This has to be the focus for the Lakers, as they look to focus on one game at a time as opposed to the daunting 3-0 hole they face.
Related Articles
Nikola Jokic Could Pass LeBron James on Historic List Next Season
Former Nuggets Player Unleashes Controversial LeBron James Take