LeBron James Makes NBA History in Lakers vs. Nuggets Game 4

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James made history

The Los Angeles Lakers avoided a sweep in Game 4 on Saturday night, snapping their 11-game losing streak vs. the Denver Nuggets. Forcing a Game 5 in Denver, the Lakers still have a ton of work to do in order to overcome a 3-0 deficit, but they are now on the board in this series.

LeBron James has been great all series, and finished this game with 30 PTS, 5 REB, 4 AST, and 3 STL on an efficient 14/23 from the field. According to Basketball Reference's StatHead, James is the oldest player in NBA playoff history with this line in a game. At 39 years old, James passes Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, who achieved this line at age 37 in 1984. The Lakers needed this big night from James, as they were able to finally hold a lead against the Nuggets and pick up a victory.

As previously mentioned, the Lakers are still staring at a massive deficit, down 3-1 to the Nuggets heading to a Game 5 in Denver. That said, Los Angeles is trying to take things one game at a time, and now has a win against Denver for the first time in a long time. The Lakers will try to send this series back to Los Angeles with a win on the road vs. Denver in Game 5.

