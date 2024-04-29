Los Angeles Lakers vs Denver Nuggets Game 5 Injury Report Revealed
The Los Angeles Lakers fight to keep their season alive yet again against the Denver Nuggets in Game 5 tonight. There are some new names listed on the report and a very important one for Denver.
The Denver Nuggets have three players listed on their injury report: Jamal Murray, Reggie Jackson, and Vlatko Cancar. Jamal Murray is questionable due to a left calf strain, he has never been listed on an injury report throughout the entire series until now. Reggie Jackson is probable with a left ankle sprain. Vlatko Cancar is out due to left knee surgery. Nikola Jokic and Aaron Gordon are both listed as available against the Lakers.
The Los Angeles Lakers have five players listed on their injury report: LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Jalen Hood-Schifino, Cam Reddish, and Jarred Vanderbilt. LeBron James is probable with left ankle peroneal tendinopathy, Anthony Davis is probable with a left wrist sprain, Jalen Hood-Schifino is out due to lumbar disc surgery, Cam Reddish is out due to a right ankle sprain, and Jarred Vanderbilt is questionable with a right midfoot sprain. Christian Wood has been upgraded from out to available, and Jarred Vanderbilt has been upgraded from out to questionable.
The sooner that the Nuggets can finish this series, the better - especially, with Jamal Murray's new and sudden calf strain.
The Denver Nuggets and Los Angeles Lakers face off at 10:00 p.m. EST tonight.
