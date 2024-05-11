Nikola Jokic Makes NBA History in Nuggets vs. Timberwolves Game 3
The Denver Nuggets avoided falling into a 3-0 hole with their win over the Minnesota Timberwolves in Friday night's Game 3. Blowing the Timberwolves out behind a dominant performance from Nikola Jokic, the Nuggets got on the board in this series with a massive road victory.
Jokic finished with 24 points, 14 rebounds, 9 assists, 3 blocks, and 3 steals, becoming the first player in NBA playoff history to record this line in a game (via Basketball Reference's StatHead). It was the type of performance Denver needed from the MVP, as Jokic was able to bounce back from a rough showing in Game 2.
The Nuggets now pull this series to 2-1, and while they still need to win one more road game in order to avoid a 3-1 deficit, they have definitely regained a bit of momentum with this convicning win. Looking to send this series back to Denver tied 2-2, the Nuggets will have to be ready for the Timberwolves to punch back on their home floor in Game 4.
This was a very impressive performance from Denver in Game 3 that showed their championship DNA. Not many teams could have responded the way the Nuggets did on the road in this game while down 0-2, but Denver is a battle tested group that came into Minnesota ready for this challenge.
