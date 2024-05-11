Inside The Nuggets

Nikola Jokic Makes NBA History in Nuggets vs. Timberwolves Game 3

Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokic went off

Joey Linn

May 10, 2024; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) drives to the
May 10, 2024; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) drives to the / Jesse Johnson-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

The Denver Nuggets avoided falling into a 3-0 hole with their win over the Minnesota Timberwolves in Friday night's Game 3. Blowing the Timberwolves out behind a dominant performance from Nikola Jokic, the Nuggets got on the board in this series with a massive road victory.

Jokic finished with 24 points, 14 rebounds, 9 assists, 3 blocks, and 3 steals, becoming the first player in NBA playoff history to record this line in a game (via Basketball Reference's StatHead). It was the type of performance Denver needed from the MVP, as Jokic was able to bounce back from a rough showing in Game 2.

The Nuggets now pull this series to 2-1, and while they still need to win one more road game in order to avoid a 3-1 deficit, they have definitely regained a bit of momentum with this convicning win. Looking to send this series back to Denver tied 2-2, the Nuggets will have to be ready for the Timberwolves to punch back on their home floor in Game 4.

This was a very impressive performance from Denver in Game 3 that showed their championship DNA. Not many teams could have responded the way the Nuggets did on the road in this game while down 0-2, but Denver is a battle tested group that came into Minnesota ready for this challenge.

Related Articles

Michael Malone Reveals Hilarious Moment With Nikola Jokic After Ejection

Victor Wembanyama Makes History vs. Nuggets

Nuggets Starter Shares Amazing Message About Nikola Jokic

Published
Joey Linn

JOEY LINN

Title: Credentialed writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's FanNation Email: joeylinn52@gmail.com Education: Communication Studies degree from Biola University Location: Los Angeles, California Expertise: NBA analysis and reporting Experience: Joey Linn is a credentialed writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's FanNation. Covering the LA Clippers independently in 2018, then for Fansided and 213Hoops from 2019-2021, Joey joined Sports Illustrated's FanNation to cover the Clippers after the 2020-21 season. Graduating from Biola University in 2022 with a Communication Studies degree, Joey served as Biola's play-by-play announcer for their basketball, baseball, softball, and soccer teams during his time in school. Joey's work on Biola's broadcasts, combined with his excellence in the classroom, earned him the Outstanding Communication Studies Student of the year award in 2022. Joey covers the NBA full-time across multiple platforms, primarily serving as a credentialed Clippers beat writer.