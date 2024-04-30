NBA Admits Missed Call in Lakers vs. Nuggets Game 5
The Denver Nuggets eliminated the Los Angeles Lakers in Game 5 behind another game-winner from star point guard Jamal Murray. This game, like so many others between these two teams, came down to the wire. The NBA has released their Last Two Minute Report for this series-clinching Game 5, and it includes one missed call.
According to the NBA, the only incorrect call or non-call in the final two minutes of Game 5 came with 38 seconds remaining when Austin Reaves should have been called for a loose ball foul on Aaron Gordon's rebound attempt. The ball ended up going out of bounds off Gordon, giving possession back to the Lakers.
With Denver winning the game, this missed call was ultimately inconsequential, but it was a big one at the time. The Nuggets will now move on to face the Minnesota Timberwolves in the Western Conference Semi-Finals, as Minnesota swept the Phoenix Suns to earn a date with the defending champions.
This should be a great series between two teams who believe they have what it takes to win it all. Many felt Denver vs. Minnesota would be a Western Conference Finals battle, but the Oklahoma City Thunder secured the first seed, which put these two teams on the same side of the bracket.
The Nuggets again took care of the Lakers, defeating them in five games.
