NBA Announces Controversial Discipline for Jamal Murray
In Game 2 on Monday night against the Minnesota Timberwolves, Denver Nuggets star Jamal Murray threw a heat pack onto the court that initially went unnoticed by the officiating crew. In a Pool Report after the game, crew chief Marc Davis admitted that Murray would have been given a technical foul had the officiating crew noticed at the time, but they did not.
In an official statement from the NBA on Tuesday evening, it was announced that Murray has been fined $100,000 for his actions. The league’s official statement read the following:
“Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray has been fined $100,000 for throwing multiple objects in the direction of a game official during live play, it was announced today by Joe Dumars, Executive Vice President, Head of Basketball Operations. Murray's actions took place during the Nuggets' 106-80 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves in Game 2 of their conference semifinals playoff series on May 6 at Ball Arena.”
While the fine is large, the decision to not suspend Murray is controversial. Many believed his actions rose to the level necessary to suspend him, but the league has instead opted for this $100,000 fine.
Murray, who has been playing through a calf injury, will be eligible for Game 3 as the Nuggets try to avoid falling in an insurmountable 3-0 hole against Minnesota.
Related Articles
Nikola Jokic Could Pass LeBron James on Historic List Next Season
Former Nuggets Player Unleashes Controversial LeBron James Take