Inside The Nuggets

NBA Investigating Incident During Nuggets vs Timberwolves Game 2

Game 2 between the Nuggets and Timberwolves had some drama.

Farbod Esnaashari

Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

The Denver Nuggets and Minnesota Timberwolves faced off in a Game 2 that absolutely no one expected. The Timberwolves completely dismantled the defending champions, leading by as many as 32 points. It was a moment so unexpected, it caused a bit of controversy.

During the second quarter when it was a 27-point game, Jamal Murray threw a heat pack on the court in frustration at the referee. The most alarming thing is that the heat pack went all the way on the court and could have actually injured someone. Fortunately, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope caught it before anyone could get hurt.

As soon as the moment happened, many called for Jamal Murray to get suspended for the incident. It turns out, the NBA is actually investigating the incident.

According to NBA insider Marc Stein, Jamal Murray throwing a heat pack during Game 2 is under official league review to be disclipined before Game 3 on Friday.

It remains to be seen whether Jamal Murray actually gets suspended for his actions, but if any other player with a reputation threw it, it would be a definite suspension. If Jamal Murray is getting suspended, then it would be devastating for the Denver Nuggets. As it stands, it doesn't look great for the Nuggets entering Game 3, but it would be disastrous without Jamal Murray.

Game 3 between the Denver Nuggets and Minnesota Timberwolves is at 9:30 p.m. EST on Friday.

Related Articles

Nikola Jokic Could Pass LeBron James on Historic List Next Season

Former Nuggets Player Unleashes Controversial LeBron James Take

Milwaukee Bucks Champion Gets Honest About Nikola Jokic

Published
Farbod Esnaashari

FARBOD ESNAASHARI

11-year veteran inside of NBA arenas. Published for ESPN, Forbes, Bleacher Report, and FanNation. Follow @Farbod_E on Twitter.