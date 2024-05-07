NBA Investigating Incident During Nuggets vs Timberwolves Game 2
The Denver Nuggets and Minnesota Timberwolves faced off in a Game 2 that absolutely no one expected. The Timberwolves completely dismantled the defending champions, leading by as many as 32 points. It was a moment so unexpected, it caused a bit of controversy.
During the second quarter when it was a 27-point game, Jamal Murray threw a heat pack on the court in frustration at the referee. The most alarming thing is that the heat pack went all the way on the court and could have actually injured someone. Fortunately, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope caught it before anyone could get hurt.
As soon as the moment happened, many called for Jamal Murray to get suspended for the incident. It turns out, the NBA is actually investigating the incident.
According to NBA insider Marc Stein, Jamal Murray throwing a heat pack during Game 2 is under official league review to be disclipined before Game 3 on Friday.
It remains to be seen whether Jamal Murray actually gets suspended for his actions, but if any other player with a reputation threw it, it would be a definite suspension. If Jamal Murray is getting suspended, then it would be devastating for the Denver Nuggets. As it stands, it doesn't look great for the Nuggets entering Game 3, but it would be disastrous without Jamal Murray.
Game 3 between the Denver Nuggets and Minnesota Timberwolves is at 9:30 p.m. EST on Friday.
