NBA Legend's Controversial Statement on Anthony Edwards
When it comes to trash talk, no one is doing a better job of doing it and backing it up than Anthony Edwards. Whether it's Kevin Durant or Kawhi Leonard, Edwards is letting people know who he is. NBA legend Carmelo Anthony believes it would be a bit different if he were on the court.
“I would’ve been like, ‘This n***a buggin'! I don’t want to k*ll this lil n***a’”," Anthony said on the "Point Forward" podcast with Evan Turner. "I would have been out for blood in a competitive way."
In the eyes of Carmelo Anthony, the Phoenix Suns weren't competitive enough against Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves. In all honesty, it's probably less about competitive edge, and more about the Suns just not being good enough. Carmelo Anthony understands what the Suns were trying to do by acquiring Bradley Beal, but the pieces just don't seem to fit.
"It goes back to say that you got to know how to put these pieces together," Anthony said. "I get what Phoenix did. They said, 'F**k it. We are going all in. We got to go out, time is now, we got to put all the chips on the table, we got to go.' These young boys ain't trying to hear that s**t. None of these young boys in this league is trying to hear that s**t."
While the Phoenix Suns are gone, the Minnesota Timberwolves have a much stronger opponent in the second round - the defending champion Denver Nuggets. It's rare for Anthony Edwards to be on the court with someone better than him, but he's about to see it real soon with Nikola Jokic.
