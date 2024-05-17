Anthony Edwards' NSFW Quote Goes Viral After Nuggets vs. Timberwolves Game 6
When many thought they had lost all momentum and were about to be eliminated, the Minnesota Timberwolves responded with arguably their best game of the postseason on Thursday night, defeating the Denver Nuggets in blowout fashion.
Avoiding elimination and forcing a Game 7, Minnesota took care of the Nuggets with relative ease, which was a surprising development after how the last three games went. Star guard Anthony Edwards turned in another dominant performance for Minnesota, finishing with 27 points, 4 assists, 4 rebounds, and 3 steals.
Speaking with reporters after the game, Edwards was asked about the report stating he told a Nuggets locker room attendant that Minnesota would be back for Game 7. With no hesitation, Edwards said, "Hell yeah. They know. Ya'll was in there. Yeah I told them, 'I'll see ya'll motherf--kers Game 7.'"
Edwards and the Timberwolves did indeed force a Game 7 back in Denver, doing so with a dominant blowout victory in Game 6. This was the type of win that not only forced a winner takes all Game 7, but also swung the momentum back to Minnesota after Denver had won three-straight games.
One of the most confident players in the league, Edwards knew the Timberwolves would force a Game 7, and backed that confidence up with an incredible showing on Thursday night. Minnesota will now have to carry this on the road with them.
