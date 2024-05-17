Inside The Nuggets

Anthony Edwards' NSFW Quote Goes Viral After Nuggets vs. Timberwolves Game 6

The Minnesota Timberwolves forced a Game 7 vs. the Denver Nuggets

Joey Linn

May 16, 2024; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) laughs
May 16, 2024; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) laughs / Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

When many thought they had lost all momentum and were about to be eliminated, the Minnesota Timberwolves responded with arguably their best game of the postseason on Thursday night, defeating the Denver Nuggets in blowout fashion.

Avoiding elimination and forcing a Game 7, Minnesota took care of the Nuggets with relative ease, which was a surprising development after how the last three games went. Star guard Anthony Edwards turned in another dominant performance for Minnesota, finishing with 27 points, 4 assists, 4 rebounds, and 3 steals.

Speaking with reporters after the game, Edwards was asked about the report stating he told a Nuggets locker room attendant that Minnesota would be back for Game 7. With no hesitation, Edwards said, "Hell yeah. They know. Ya'll was in there. Yeah I told them, 'I'll see ya'll motherf--kers Game 7.'"

Edwards and the Timberwolves did indeed force a Game 7 back in Denver, doing so with a dominant blowout victory in Game 6. This was the type of win that not only forced a winner takes all Game 7, but also swung the momentum back to Minnesota after Denver had won three-straight games.

One of the most confident players in the league, Edwards knew the Timberwolves would force a Game 7, and backed that confidence up with an incredible showing on Thursday night. Minnesota will now have to carry this on the road with them.

Related Articles

Michael Malone Reveals Hilarious Moment With Nikola Jokic After Ejection

Victor Wembanyama Makes History vs. Nuggets

Nuggets Starter Shares Amazing Message About Nikola Jokic

Published
Joey Linn

JOEY LINN

Title: Credentialed writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's FanNation Email: joeylinn52@gmail.com Education: Communication Studies degree from Biola University Location: Los Angeles, California Expertise: NBA analysis and reporting Experience: Joey Linn is a credentialed writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's FanNation. Covering the LA Clippers independently in 2018, then for Fansided and 213Hoops from 2019-2021, Joey joined Sports Illustrated's FanNation to cover the Clippers after the 2020-21 season. Graduating from Biola University in 2022 with a Communication Studies degree, Joey served as Biola's play-by-play announcer for their basketball, baseball, softball, and soccer teams during his time in school. Joey's work on Biola's broadcasts, combined with his excellence in the classroom, earned him the Outstanding Communication Studies Student of the year award in 2022. Joey covers the NBA full-time across multiple platforms, primarily serving as a credentialed Clippers beat writer.