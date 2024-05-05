NBA Makes Big Anthony Edwards Announcement
One of the biggest complaints fans have about the modern NBA is how the league doesn't allow players to express themselves on the court. The perfect example was when Anthony Edwards received a technical foul just for staring at Reggie Jackson during Game 1 of the Western Conference Semifinals.
The technical was so egregious, that the NBA actually admitted it was a mistake entirely. This morning, the NBA announced that they were rescinding the technical foul that Anthony Edwards received for staring at Reggie Jackson.
Here is the exact video footage of the technical foul that Anthony Edwards received.
In all honesty, there was no reason for Anthony Edwards to receive that technical foul in Game 1. If anything, it just waters down the overall product and fan investment in the game. No fan in the arena or watching at home is paying their money to see the referees over-officiate a game, they're paying to see their favorite players be themselves.
The bigger issue for the Denver Nuggets though isn't the referees, it's the fact that the Minnesota Timberwolves clearly look like the toughest opponent they'll face in these playoffs. Minnesota has three different skilled big men who all make Nikola Jokic change his pace in a way he hasn't before. Not only that, but Denver has no answer for Anthony Edwards.
Some major adjustments needs to be made for the Nuggets as they head into Game 2.
