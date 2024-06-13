11-Year NBA Veteran Reveals Why Team USA Made Big Caitlin Clark Mistake
Over the last several days there have been countless discussions about Team USA’s decision to leave Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark off their roster for the upcoming Paris Olympics. The decision has been very controversial, with some believing Team USA made the right call, and others believing it was a terrible choice.
In recent video uploaded to X (formerly known as Twitter), former NBA guard Austin Rivers shared a nuanced take that lands somewhere in between where most of the arguments have been on this topic.
Acknowledging that Clark being left off the roster is not as big of a deal as some have made it out to be, Rivers disagreed with Team USA’s decision, saying Clark would have made a positive impact on and off the court had she been selected.
Rivers’ primary argument is that because Clark is already growing the game of women’s basketball at a rate never seen before, this summer would have been the perfect opportunity for Team USA to invest in that, not only for their own benefit, but for Clark's overall growth as the future face of the league.
Addressing many of the most popular talking points as it pertains to this situation, Rivers shared his in-depth thoughts on what he says is not the end of the world, but is a missed opportunity by Team USA.
