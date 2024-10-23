Denver Nuggets Star Makes Russell Westbrook Statement After Practice
The Denver Nuggets will begin their 2024-25 season on Thursday night against the OKC Thunder. This game will be played in Denver where the Nuggets went 33-8 last season.
Thursday’s game will be the official Nuggets debut of nine-time NBA All-Star and 2017 league MVP Russell Westbrook. Signed by the Nuggets in free agency this summer, Westbrook will begin the season as Denver’s backup point guard.
Westbrook made three NBA preseason appearances, averaging 11.3 points, 6.3 assists, and 2.0 rebounds in 19.6 minutes per contest. Converting on five of his nine three-point attempts, Westbrook’s shot looked great in the preseason.
Speaking on Westbrook after Wednesday’s practice, Nuggets star Michael Porter Jr. said head coach Michael Malone is allowing the veteran point guard to be himself.
“I think coach Malone is letting Russ be Russ,” Porter said. “… and I think Russ is enjoying it.”
Westbrook spent the last two seasons with the LA Clippers. Upon his arrival, Westbrook was made the team’s starting point guard, but was moved to the bench shortly after the Clippers acquired James Harden. Not only did this lead to a reduced role for Westbrook, but he was often playing out of position when he was in the game.
As Porter sees it, Westbrook is allowed be himself in Denver, and that’s something the future Hall of Fame point guard is enjoying.
